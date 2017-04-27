Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

VENEZUELA

OAS calls Venezuela meeting

Violent protests have led to dozens of deaths in the country.

Cecilia Fonseca S.

Venezuelan officials have denounced an OAS decision. Venezuelan officials have denounced an OAS decision.
A meeting of foreign ministers to address the situation in Venezuela has been approved by 19 of the 34 members of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Panama voted in favor of the measure. The date for the meeting has not yet been set.

The proposed meeting, which is based on Article 61 of the OAS Charter, was rejected by 10 countries. There were four abstentions and one country, Granada, was not present.  

The meeting was immediately repudiated by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez, who confirmed that Venezuela would initiate the procedure to remove itself from the OAS. 

"Tomorrow we will present the letter of complaint to the OAS and we will initiate a procedure that takes 24 months. I must clarify that Venezuela will not participate in any future activities of the group," he said. 

Rodriguez also blamed the current unrest in his country on outside interference.

"We persist in denouncing this interventionist coalition," he added. 

The foreign minister also said that Tuesday, Venezuelan officials will be in El Salvador at the extraordinary meeting of chancellors of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), an organization that was promoted by former President Hugo Chávez. He reported that there they will address the threats to the democratic constitutional order of Venezuela and denounce the interventionism that has been carried out by the OAS. 

Dozens of people have died in protests against the government this month.

