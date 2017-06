Documents link donations to public works

A series of documents has revealed how the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht funneled money from projects it oversaw in Panama to pay bribes in Panama, some of which were used for the campaign of CD candidate Jose Domingo Arias in 2014.

La Prensa had access to several of these documents and the specific projects mentioned in those forms were the Cinta Costera III and the Madden-Colón Highway.

From the Colon project, documents show that Odebrecht ordered payments to a character only identified by the alias "Eagle" that totaled $1 million, which was paid in 2013.

The documents included precise instructions from Odebrecht to deliver the money to a person who was also identified with an alias: "Fair."

This nickname was assigned by Odebrecht to Joao Santana, the strategist who was hired to oversee the Arias campaign.

For the Cinta Costera project, "Eagle" also received a $1 million payment, which was made in 2014.

Odebrecht documents identified the works and the amount of the bribes, but not the actual names of the recipients.