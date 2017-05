Official: Odebrecht paid $16 million to CD campaign

Brazil's Supreme Court today unveiled the confessions of Mónica Moura and her husband, Joao Santana, who ran the presidential campaign CD candidate José Domingo 'Mimito' Arias in 2014.

These confessions indicate that the couple received $11 million from Odebrecht as part of the cost of the campaign that would ultimately cost $21 million.

The documents stated that Odebrecht committed to pay an additional $5 million.

In addition to Odebrecht's $ 16 million, Moura confessed that President Ricardo Martinelli gave him $500,000 in cash at the Palacio de las Garzas.

"Joao Santana did not want to do the campaign because of lack of time and political affinity. Emilio Odebrecht asked Lula to convince Santana, who ended up accepting. Mónica Maoura negotiated with President Martinelli himself the total value of $21 million for the campaign. Martinelli confirmed that he could pay but that Monica should receive money from abroad through payments made by Odebrecht," the document states.

The court also has documents that include the contract between the CD and Moura's company, bank statements and airline tickets.

