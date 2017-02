Nunvav official linked to Odebrecht case in Colombia

An ex-director of the company Nunvav Inc., which sold surveillance equipment to the government of Ricardo Martinelli, has appeared in the records of Lurion Trading Inc., a company being investigated in Colombia for having received $6.5 million in payments from Odebrecht that have been classified as bribes.

The person in question is Felix Valencia Maldonado, vice president of Nunvav Inc.

Lurion Trading Inc. is being investigated by the Colombian Attorney General's Office for receiving the payments, as well as for making a $1 million donation to Juan Manuel Santos' presidential re-election campaign in 2014.

On Jan. 16, Colombian prosecutors sent a letter to Panama Attorney General Kenia Porcell seeking information about Lurion Trading Inc.

The prosecutor's office revealed that the shares of these companies "are owned" by several Colombians who appear to be "fronts" for ex-Transport Minister Gabriel García, who signed a contract in Colombia for a major highway project with Odebrecht.

Odebrecht officials have admitted to paying bribes in Colombia and 11 other countries, including Panama.