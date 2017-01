Odebrecht to pay Peru $30 million

Odebrecht will pay Peru $30 million in damages for bribing public officials.

The newspaper Correo de Peru said the terms of the payment were announced by the Public Prosecutor's Office, which reached an agreement with the Brazilian construction company.

The negotiations began after the US Justice Department revealed on Dec. 21 that Odebrecht acknowledged that it paid $29 million in bribes to Peruvian state officials in exchange for contracts between 2005 and 2014.

These years correspond to the governments of Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006), Alan Garcia (2006-2011) and Ollanta Humala (2011-2016).

"This is the initial figure, maybe it's more or less. The details are being finalized," sources told Correo.

The company may also be banned from future projects under proposed legislation.