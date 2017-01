Odebrecht will not bid on bridge project

Brazilian company Odebrecht confirmed Monday that it has withdrawn from the pre-qualification process of the tender for the design and construction of the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal.

+ info Spanish version

The decision comes after Odebrecht admitted to paying bribes in Panama worth at least $59 million between 2009 and 2014.

On Dec. 27, the Cabinet Council adopted the necessary measures to stop Odebrecht from pre-qualifying for the tender as a measure to combat corruption and protect the works of the State.

Odebrecht sent a letter to Minister of Public Works Ramón Arosemena to formally inform him of its decision to withdraw from the process.

In his Twitter account, President Juan Carlos Varela reported on the decision of the Brazilian company.

Mediante carta enviada al Min. Arosemena del @MOPdePanama la empresa Odebrecht comunicó decisión de retirarse del proceso del 4to puente. — Juan Carlos Varela (@JC_Varela) 30 de enero de 2017

The council requested that Odebrecht not be awarded contracts until it demonstrates an effective and efficient collaboration in the investigation being carried out by the Public Prosecutor's Office into the bribes an reimburse the state for damages.