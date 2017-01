Four people investigated in Odebrecht case

Attorney General Secretary Rolando Rodríguez Cedeño reported that four Panamanians are being investigated as part of the probe into bribes paid by the construction company Odebrecht in exchange for public infrastructure contracts between 2009 and 2014.

+ info Spanish version

Rodríguez added that "money has been seized in Swiss banks" belonging to these individuals. He did not reveal their names.

He said they were both directly and indirectly involved in the scheme.

On Thursday, Attorney General Kenia Porcell announced that Odebrecht had promised to pay $59 million in damages to Panama.

Rodríguez asked people to have patience with the investigation.

"We do not want a weak investigation. Once we begin to adopt the measures within the investigation, the citizens will know the results and the names of the people. We will also demand the money from them. These are people of very high profile," he added.