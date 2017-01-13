Odebrecht to pay back Panama

New elements related to the corruption plot that has prompted the Public Ministry to investigate Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht were released yesterday by Attorney General Kenia Porcell.

Porcell said that the construction company promised to return, within a short time, $59 million that it paid in bribes to persons in Panama. She clarified that this commitment does not affect the outcome of the investigation being carried out by her office.

She also revealed that two local banks, whose names she did not to mention, gave information to third parties involved in the scheme about the investigation. Investigators with the AG's Office carried out an inspection of three banks to examine the movements of the accounts of the company.

Odebrecht is the largest state contractor, having received more than $9 billion in contracts under the last three administrations. In documents released last month, it admitted to US officials that it paid bribes in 12 countries, including $59 million in Panama.

Additionally, the company allegedly used Panama companies to facilitate the illicit payments.

The AG's Office has reopened its criminal investigation of Odebrecht, and persons in Panama could face corruption charges,