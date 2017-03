Odebrecht made donations to Arias

The presidential campaign of José Domingo Arias in 2014 received donations from the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Hilde Mascarenhas, an Odebrecht executive, confessed to Brazilian electoral authorities that between 2006 and 2014, they made illegal payments to political campaigns in several countries, including Panama.

The common denominator was João Santana, who worked on the campaign of Arias, a candidate of the Democratic Change party.

President Juan Carlos Varela has said he did not accept donations from the construction company,which is accused of bribing officials in 12 countries.