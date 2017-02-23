Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

INVESTIGATION

Ollanta Humala tied to Odebrecht bribes

Manuel Vega Loo

Former Peru President Ollanta Humala and his wife have been linked to payments from Odebrecht. Former Peru President Ollanta Humala and his wife have been linked to payments from Odebrecht.
Jorge Barata, an executive of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, has informed prosecutors investigating the payment of bribes in Peru that the campaign of former president Ollanta Humala received $3 million from the company in 2010.

Barata, who has also said that former President Alejandro Toledo for allegedly received a bribe of $20 million, indicated that this money was given to Humala's campaign on instructions from Marcelo Odebrecht, the company's former president who is in jail for corruption charges in Brazil.

The information was published today by the newspapers El Comercio and La Republica de Peru. In addition, the magazine Careta has announced that it will publish an investigation on this topic as well.

Barata told prosecutors that Marcelo Odebrecht told him that these funds were provided at the request of the Brazilian Workers' Party, led at that time by former South American President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

According to the newspaper La Republica de Peru, former lady Nadine Heredia was the person who allegedly received these funds to finance the Humala campaign.

This is not the first time that Odebrecht funds have been linked to the Humala campaign. In January the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo revealed the link between the campaign and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Barata said he personally delivered the money to Heredia. The last payment was in early 2011.

The Brazilian construction company said it paid bribes in Peru, and 11 other countries, in exchange for contracts. In Peru, the administrations of Alejandro Toledo, Alan García and Humala have been linked to illicit payments.

Peru's current president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, has asked Odebrecht to leave his country. In addition, the company's assets in Peru have been seized.

