Odebrecht gave to Arias campaign

The largest contractor in Panama, Odebrecht, was the largest donor of the failed electoral campaign of former presidential candidate José Domingo Mimito Arias in 2014.

Mónica Moura and Joao Santana detailed in statements in Brazil that the cost of the campaign was $21 million, of which $16 million was "donated" by Odebrecht. Odebrecht has since admitted to paying bribes in Panama that totaled 2014 from 2010 to 2014, which coincided with the administration of Ricardo Martinelli. Martinelli and Arias are in the same party.

Neither Mario Miller nor Romulo Roux, who signed the contract with the pair of publicists, commented on the reports. Arias also declined to comment.

Moura and Santana made declarations about the 2014 campaign as part of an investigation in Brazil into the activities of Odebrecht.