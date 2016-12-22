Odebrecht paid $59 million in bribes to Panama officials: US court

A global agreement in which Brazilian company Norberto Odebrecht agreed to pay more than $2 billion in fines to the United States, Brazil and Switzerland showed the massive payment of bribes to foreign officials from at least 12 countries, which includes some $59 million paid to Panama officials.

Odebrecht pleaded guilty to a complaint lodged by US federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York for conspiracy to violate provisions against bribery of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

In exchange for paying bribes to Panamanian officials and their intermediaries, Odebrecht was guaranteed - between 2010 and 2014 - earnings of at least $175 million.

The documents released yesterday by the Department of Justice reveal that between 2009 and 2012, Odebrecht agreed to pay $6 million to two close relatives of a senior Panamanian official in connection with government infrastructure projects on the understanding that, In return, the official would guarantee Odebrecht would receive contracts.

The global agreement - which also includes the Brazilian company Braskem - means an end to one of the largest international corruption cases ever investigated.

Spokesmen for the current government, among them Roberto Roy, president of the Metro Board of Directors, said that the works contracted by this administration to the Brazilian company in Panama were transparent. Odebrecht built line 1 of the Metro and is building line 2.

The US authorities indicated that Brazilian companies, in an attempt to conceal their crimes, used the global financial system - including the US banking system - to disguise the source and disbursement of bribes, through the transit of funds through a series of fictitious companies.

Odebrecht reportedly paid nearly $788 million in bribes to government officials, their representatives and political parties in several countries to obtain public contracts in at least 12 countries.