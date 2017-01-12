Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Odebrecht promises to refund money paid as bribes

Redacción de La Prensa

Kenia Porcell meets with the press today.
The construction company Odebrecht promised to refund $59 million to Panama, equivalent to the bribes that the Brazilian company admitted to having paid to Panamanian officials between 2009 and 2014.

The information was released Thursday by Attorney General Kenia Porcell.

"After several meetings this morning, meeting with the team of special anti-corruption prosecutors and holding another meeting with the team of lawyers of the company Odebrecht, I have received the verbal and formal promise for the delivery of $59 million," she said.

Porcell also reported that two banks - "whose name I reserve for the moment" - are providing information as part of the investigations carried out by the Public Ministry "under strict reservation to third parties, representing the nationals who will be called to declare."

"This unfair action is being evaluated by prosecutors to adopt the corresponding actions," she added.

Odebrecht offiicals, as part of a settlement with judicial authorities in the U.S., admitted to paying bribes in 12 countries, including Panama. The company has receive several billion dollars worth of contracts in Panama.

Augusto Arosemena.

Deputies have been reluctant to discuss proposed electoral reforms.

Ángel Rondón (center) arrives for questioning in the Odebrecht case.

Air Panama will begin flights to Cali.

Destacados