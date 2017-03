Odebrecht negotiated state payments

Brazilian construction company Norberto Odebrecht negotiated and paid compensation to the owners of properties affected by the construction of a third electrical transmission line, a public project licernsed by the electric transmission company Etesa.

+ info Spanish version

The past administration awarded the project to the company. The contract included a provision that Odebrecht would be responsible for the appraisals, acquisition and registration in the Public Registry of the land needed for the project.

In June 2015, Etesa's current management limited this practice, through an amendment to the contract, which established that the amount to be paid as compensation for the acquisition of easements needed to be approved by Etesa.

Iván Barría, Etesa's manager, said that this amendment removed the company from the allocation of compensation. Similarly, a 15 percent surcharge was imposed on the company in case the total amount exceeded $7 million.

The total amount was more than $50 million, and there are still two properties that need to be purchased. These extra costs have increased the price of the project from $233 million to $285 million.