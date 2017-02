Banker linked to Odebrecht payments

A Panamanian company called Active Capital Holding, headed by Panamanian banker Juan Antonio Niño, sent more than $1.7 million to companies linked to the Odebrecht Group in July and September 2014.

Payments were made to Odebrecht companies Sherkson ($488,457) and Meinl Bank ($1.2 million) in Antigua.

The Public Ministry is investigating the accounts of the Panamanian company, as well as those of Constructora Internacional del Sur, S.A., which had accounts at Multibank and at Credicorp Bank.

Active Capital Holding is the parent company of Active Capital Reinsurance, an insurance company with a significant presence in Ecuador.

The reinsurer has seen an extraordinary growth in recent years, moving from revenue of $5.8 million in 2008 to $124 million in 2015, according to its financial statements.

Regarding the transaction with Meinl Bank, Niño told La Prensa - via text message - that "we have no relationship with the bank," although he acknowledged that the transaction between his company and the bank was carried out, but said that "such transactions are lawful and common in the insurance and reinsurance business."