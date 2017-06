Odebrecht paid $3.3 billion in bribes

Although Odebrecht will end up paying a fine of $2.6 billion, its department in charge of handing out bribes, called the Structured Operations Sector, paid $3.3 billion in bribes over 9 years.

+ info Spanish version

The extraordinary sum was revealed by the second-in-command of that department, Hilberto Mascarenhas da Silva, in a statement to prosecutors.

This executive was invited by Marcelo Odebrecht to create and organize the Structured Operations Sector under strict security parameters that Marcelo Odebrecht himself ended up violating.

The discovery of this sector of the company - once thought to be located in Panama - was key to compelling the company to reacha plea bargain with authorities in the U.S., Brazil and Switzerland.