Odebrecht paid bribes to FARC

Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which is at the center of the Petrobras scandal, handed over money to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) for 20 years to ensure the safety of its works in Colombia.

According to Brazilian media, two executives of the company admitted to paying the bribes so the company could carry out work in areas controlled by the guerillas. The payments were between $50,000 and $100,000 per month.

The measure was taken in the 1990s after the FARC kidnapped two Odebrecht executives.

The company appealed to a US group specializing in conflict zones, which negotiated the release of the hostages and then suggested a definitive solution to avoid new problems of that kind.

Called the "guerrilla tax" by the FARC, these payments were classified as "operating cost" or "territorial tax" on the company's balance sheets.

This agreement allowed Odebrecht to carry out, among other works, the Ruta del Sol, a motorway of more than 500 kilometers, linking the center of Colombia with the Caribbean coast.