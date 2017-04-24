Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

GOVERNMENT

Oduber says he received death threats

The threats were made over land titles in Bocas del Toro.

Spanish version

Ereida Prieto-Barreiro,UNIDAD DE INVESTIGACIÓN |

Franklin Oduber.
Franklin Oduber.

Former Director of the National Authority of Land Management (Anati), Franklin Oduber, said he recived death threats over his refusal to approve changes in property registrations in Bocas del Toro for four farms owned by the company Desarrollo Ecoturístico Cañaveral, S.A. (Decsa). 

"Following the decision, I received two death threats: one from a woman and another for a gentleman who told me to stop doing what I was doing, because they were following me, and that they knew what I was trying to do," Oduber told La Prensa. 

Although he clarified that he did not file a complaint, he was assigned security from the Institutional Protection Service. 

The four farms were acquired in an accelerated processes - like seven others - that is under investigation by authorities after allegatiuons have surfaced that the registrations were altered to remove them from a protected area in the Comarca Ngäbe Buglé. 

Due to the action of Anati, one of the legal representatives of Decsa, the deputy and presidential candidate in Costa Rica for the National Liberation Party Antonio Alvarez, sued the Panama government for $100 million. 

"I feel very confident and very calm that we are going to win that judgment," assured Alvarez to the Costa Rican daily Crhoy.com.

Oduber reported that he retained the original plans of the lands to "guarantee the integrity of what was being done," precluding any proceedings in the Public Registry. 

"When I heard about the land in Bocas del Toro, which was published in La Prensa at the time, I sent a written communication to the Public Registry to suspend any segregation on the four estates and to remove the original plans from circulation, Since an irregularity was known," he said.

The then-director of Anati indicated that the review of the location of the farms was made, since they were about to deliver a technical report that revealed alleged "irregularities" in the process. 

In the technical report, which was accessed through this medium, it is highlighted that the plans presented before the Civil Circuit Court of Bocas del Toro are "different" from the original plans. 

In addition, there are aerial photographs of the actual location of the farms. 

Meanwhile, Oduber affirmed that the purchase of the property did not meet legal standards. 

Questions have been raised about the legal decisions in the case so far, as former Anati officials appeared to have benefited from them.

