BALANCE

Exact numbers of injuries related to protests in Venezuela unknown

Manuel Vega Loo

Opposition leaders hold a press conference Wednesday. Opposition leaders hold a press conference Wednesday.
Tomado de Twitter

Spokesmen for the Democratic Unity Table (MUD) insisted on Wednesday afternoon at a press conference that they are not conspirators and that Deputy Julio Borges is not guilty of the violent events that occurred during the protests against the government of President Nicolás Maduro. 

They also said that there will again be demonstrations Thursday against the Maduro government in Caracas and the rest of the country. 

In a press conference, the MUD leaders called for a humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Venezuela. 

Miranda's governor, Henrique Capriles, confirmed that during the protests this week eight people died, including two Wednesday. 

Capriles blamed President Maduro's security forces for the repression and assassinations of opponents. 

The opposition leader also emphasized that the MUD called for the release of political prisoners. "On behalf of the MUD we reject the attacks against the deputy president of the National Assembly, Julio Borges." 

For his part, deputy Stalin Gonzalez said that in the day of protests of this Wednesday there were at least 143 wounded due to tear gas and pellets fired at the protesters by police. 

However, Capriles indicated that there are no exact numbers of detainees and wounded, while the Criminal Forum detailed that there are 400 detainees throughout Venezuela. 

