María Mercedes Riaño detained

The Second Specialized Prosecutor against Organized Crime ordered the preventive detention of Maria Mercedes Riaño, who was responsible for the Brazilian operations of the firm Mossack Fonseca.

Ramon Mendoza, Riaño's lawyer, said that his client was sent to the headquarters of the Department of Judicial Investigation.

Mendoza explained that Riaño will meet with prosecutors today to continue answering questions.

He said that Monday his client provided information about the firm's operations in Brazil.

Several Mossack Fonseca lawyers, including the firm's named partners, have been charged with money laundering for allegedly using companies within the firm and accounts at FPB Bank to hide the movement of money between Brazil and Panama.

Mercedes Riaño also is the subject of a criminal investigation in Brazil.