Del Monte concession studied

The contract between the government and the company Banapiña de Panamá, S.A., a subsidiary of Del Monte, is expected to net the company $549 million over the first seven years of the deal.

+ info Spanish version

In that period, the company has pledged to invest $100 million to revitalize banana production in Chiriqui. In its first year of operation the company will make an estimated $78 million.

The figures are derived from the plan presented by Banapiña, which will farm 900 hectares at the rate of 2,725 boxes of bananas per hectare, which will be used exclusively for export.

Banana producers consulted explained that the value of a banana box in the international market is currently around $32. This approximate value includes the costs of production, labor and some transport fees.

According to the contract, which was presented to the National Assembly by Minister of the Presidency Álvaro Alemán, the company will also pay $312,000 a year to local municipalities in taxes.

The contract was approved yesterday on third debate and is awaiting presidential sanction.

Some have criticized the contract as being too generous to the company, but the banana industry in the region has been dormant for years, and this proposal would generate some 3,000 jobs.