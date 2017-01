Airline given permission for Colombian flights

The Civil Aeronautics Agency of Colombia reported that it has granted permits for Air Panama to fly to Cali and Cartagena.

According to information released by the entity, Panama-Cali flights will be made three times a week, while flights to Cartagena from Panama will be made twice a week.

Air Panama currently has its headquarters at Marcos A. Gelabert airport in Albrook.

So far the company has not reported the date when the flights would start or the cost of the ticket.