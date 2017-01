Contractor allowed to stabilize site of collapsed wall

The Mayor of Panama granted partial authorization to representatives of Empresas Bern to resume work on the Center Plaza project in Costa del Este, five months after a retaining wall collapsed there.

+ info Spanish version

Antonio Docabo, director of Works and Constructions, said that the permit was granted exclusively to reinforce the ground to avoid future problems.

"We needed to ensure safety and this is a precautionary measure," the official said.

He said the department is reviewing a plan that would allow the company to continue with the construction of the commercial square.

Currently, specialists from the Universidad Tecnológica de Panamá (UTP) are conducting a series of studies in this sector, located between Juan Díaz and Parque Lefevre.

Because the area was previously used as a landfill, there are concerns about the stability of the ground. For some months, problems have been reported in other structures, such as cracks.

Mayor José Isabel Blandón said that a meeting is planned for this month with representatives of the UTP to discuss the study.