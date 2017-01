PNUD gives poor marks to legislature for transparency

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has recommended, as a measure to improve the transparency of the National Assembly, that all deputies be required to make their declarations of assets open to inspection by the public.

UNDP included that recommendation in a diagnosis on the management and transparency of the Panamanian legislative body that was conducted in May 2016 and was delivered in December.

The study places the assembly as one of the least transparent in Latin America, mainly in the publication of travel expenses and the finances of its members.

It details that deputies are not required to declare gifts that they receive. The study indicates that Panama is "far behind" in this category.

It emphasizes that the National Assembly "complies unsatisfactorily" with the publication of the template. It also points out that it is impossible to access the list of employees and advisers employed by the deputies.