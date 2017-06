Patients hold protest

Members of the National Federation of Patients with Critical, Chronic and Degenerative Diseases performed a protest Tuesday on the steps of the Social Security Hospital Complex on Via Transistmica.

The protest was organized to demand greater access to medications. They said shortages have threatened the lives of patients.

For example, they reported that diclofenac sodium is needed at the pediatric hospital to relieve pain for those with sickle cell anemia.

Information in development ...