Maduro will accept the mediation of the Vatican: Varela

The government Venezuelan is willing to allow the Vatican to mediate an end to the political crisis in the country, according to President Juan Carlos Varela.

The president said on Wednesday to the Associated Press (AP) that Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez had confirmed that the country was ready to take that step.

The Vatican "is waiting for an invitation," said Varela during an interview.

The Venezuelan opposition had requested the intervention of the Vatican, but the government of President Nicolás Maduro had not agreed to the intervention. Varela, however, said the government had changed its position.

"I feel that we are approaching a point where a mediator who has the backing of both parties can come to promote this dialogue," said the president. "If the diplomacy of the Vatican can bring an end to the conflict as it did to the conflict between the United States and Cuba, we feel that would be the best approach."

Varela avoided commenting directly on the mediation that from early this year has been undertaken by former presidents Martin Torrijos (Panama), Leonel Fernandez (Dominican Republic) and José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (Spain).