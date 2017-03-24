Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Panama among the countries demanding Maduro free opponents

AFP | MEXICO CITY

Venezuela has been criticized for jailing political opponents of President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela has been criticized for jailing political opponents of President Nicolas Maduro.
Fourteen countries have urged Venezuela to release its "political prisoners" and set an electoral calendar, but moved away from the proposal of Organization of American States Secretary General to expel Venezuela from the organization.

In a joint statement issued by the Mexican and Brazilian foreign ministries, the 14 countries considered it "urgent" that Venezuela "make the release of political prisoners a priority."

The statement was signed by Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

Presidential elections in Venezuela are scheduled for December 2018, while those of governors, due to be held last December, were postponed until 2017 and have no date yet.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, who this week equated Venezuela with a "dictatorship," last week issued a 75-page report on the Venezuelan political situation, where he suggested suspending that country from the group if it refused to convene general elections that are "free, fair and transparent."

In response, the government of President Nicolás Maduro accused Almagro of promoting "international intervention" in his country.

The 14 countries expressed "deep concern" about the situation of political, economic and social crisis in Venezuela, and assured that they will evaluate "in detail" the report of the Uruguayan foreign minister "with a view to agreeing the corresponding course of action."

In their letter, they also asked Venezuela to guarantee the effective separation of powers and respect for the rule of law and democratic institutions.

