Panama to support Ecuador in drug investigation

Local authorities said today that they will collaborate with Ecuadorian officials in the investigations related to the confiscation of drugs in a boat registered in Panama.

The ship, KRAKEN I, was detected in Ecuadorian waters with five tons of cocaine. Authorities say the drugs were headed for Europe.

The cargo vessel was boarded on Thursday by Ecuadorian narcotics agents while it was three miles from La Libertad Port.

Through a statement, the Maritime Authority of Panama reported that "it will ensure the faithful compliance with international regulations, and provide full cooperation to the Ecuadorian judicial authorities."

The organization stated that it "strongly condemns any criminal activity that threatens human life, such as piracy or trafficking in persons or illicit substances."

Authorities have arrested 20 people, including seven Panamanians.

According to preliminary reports, the KRAKEN I was scheduled to sail to Panama and then to Spain.