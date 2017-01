Panama closes 2016 with 11,298 teen pregnancies

A report by the Ministry of Health reveals that in 2016 there were 11,298 cases of adolescent pregnancies, 322 more cases than those recorded in 2015.

The data does not include reports of young pregnant women seeking medical care at Social Security or the country's private clinics.

Three out of ten children born in Panama have a mother between the ages of 10 and 19.

On Monday, Gabriel Soto, chair of the National Assembly's Labor, Health and Social Development Committee, said that the discussion of a sexual education bill pending before the committee would be suspended until "a proposal is submitted that rescues "our Christian values."

The deputy explained that assessments and consultations have been carried out "for many months," but there is still not consensus on the issue.

"We have the society split in two" and the theme "has become polarized," said the deputy of the ruling Panameñista Party.

"There are extreme positions," he added.