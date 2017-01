Odebrecht to release information on bribes

A part of its agreement with Brazilian prosecutors, Odebrecht has pledged to identity all the overseas accounts it used for the payment of bribes and political donations it made during the past 16 years.

This means that Panama, where the company admitted to paying bribes totaling $59 million between 2009 and 2014, will have complete information about the company's activities in this country, where it has received contracts totaling more than $9 billion.

The Public Ministry has opened an investigation into the company, and it will have the responsibility to request timely reports that detail the involvement of Panama officials. This will allow the government to both recover the money that was paid illegally and prosecute the corrupt officials.

Odebrecht has already agreed to reimburse Panama the $59 million.

While the company has only admitted to paying bribes during the administration of former President Ricardo Martinelli, it received contracts from three administrations, including the current government.