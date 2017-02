Panama faces challenge of implementing reforms

After updating the country's legal framework to adapt it to international standards, the challenge facing Panama this year is the implementation of laws and commitments in an effective manner.

Deputy Foreign Minister Luis Miguel Hincapié said that "it is useless to have the laws if we are not going to implement them."

The effectiveness of the exchange of financial information will be re-evaluated by the Global Forum on Transparency in the first half of the year.

Hincapié said that once the convention that extends the network of countries with which Panama will be able to exchange information with is approved in the National Assembly, the formal request will be made to the Global Forum to submit the country to a new examination.

That examination will determine if Panama continues to be included on a list of tax havens developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that will be published in July.