Panama breaks relations with Taiwan

President Juan Carlos Varela announced Monday the beginning of diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, which means it will break relations with Taiwan.

Varela said that the foreign ministers of both Panama and China signed a memorandum of understanding and the diplomatic relations were agreed upon by both nations.

A statement from the presidency notes that the government recognizes that there is only one China in the world, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory.

Panama previously had maintained only commercial relations with China, which is the second-largest user of the Panama Canal and the largest supplier of goods to the Colon Free Zone.