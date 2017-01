Banks register $2.4 billion in industrial loans

A report from the Superintendency of Banks of Panama reveals that the local banks have $2.4 billion in loans to local industrialists.

The figures for September 2016 indicate that this sum is $267 million higher compared to the beginning of 2016.

In total, 42 banks in Panama have different amounts lent to industrialists.

Of the total loan portfolios of local banks, which amounts to $45 billion, 4.71 percent is to industrialists.

The industrial sectors with the highest loan amounts are: Production and electricity generation ($1.2 billion); Food, beverages and tobacco ($434 million) and manufacturing industries ($355.5 million).