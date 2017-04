Panama proposes dialogue in Venezuela

President Juan Carlos Varela will propose to his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, the possibility of an accompaniment of several countries to find a solution to the crisis in that country.

Varela, who did not specify when he would call Maduro, indicated that the commission he proposes could be made up of five to seven countries that are endorsed by both parties, which in one way or another endorse the dialogue carried out by the opposition and the government.

The proposal, said the president, would be similar to the one he experienced in 2009, when he was foreign minister, with the crisis in Honduras, where foreign ministers from seven countries mediated the situation.

"We were able to get through dialogue and then a democratic election in a country that was almost on the verge of a civil confrontation," he said.

In the case of Venezuela, he added, "we feel we have to enter into support to protect democracy and, above all, democratic elections."

He confirmed that Panama will maintain its ambassador in Caracas, since, "to be part of the solution we have to be present," he said.