Panama signs climate change accord

President Juan Carlos Varela, Chancellor Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado and Minister of the Environment Mirei Endara today signed an act that ratified the Paris agreement on climate change.

+ info Spanish version

Varela said that Panama is the 28th country to ratify the agreement.

"We are sharing the goal of protecting the planet," he said.

Hoy Panamá se convertierte en el país No.28 en ratificar el Acuerdo de París con el objetivo de proteger el planeta. pic.twitter.com/s3L0bpKd1g — Juan Carlos Varela (@JC_Varela) 12 de septiembre de 2016

The president also stressed that Panama has already put in place an initiative it proposed in December 2015 at a climate change conference.

The Paris agreement was passed to replace the Kyoto Protocol.

During the activity, Endara explained that Panama has a 20-year reforestation plan that is part of the plan to combat climate change.