Panama looks to modernize financial services industry

A complete evaluation of the financial and corporate services platform of Panama is being carried out by a working group coordinated by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The team is analyzing the products and services offered by Panama and other jurisdictions with similar platforms and evaluating the possibility of adopting some of them to increase the competitiveness of the financial services center.

One of the maxims that has been imposed by the working group - which includes representatives from private companies, regulators and consultants - is that any new product or service that is incorporated must comply with international standards marked by organizations such as Financial Action Task Force and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, said Ministry Chief of Staff Ricardo Zubieta.