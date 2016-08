Panama, other countries seek meeting with US over migrants

Nine Latin American countries Monday asked Washington for a high level meeting to review its policy regarding Cuban migrants.

The countries requesting the meeting were Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru. They sent a letter to Secretary of State John Kerry expressing concern over the Cuban Adjustment Act, which went into effect in 1966 and which grants privileges to Cubans arriving in the United States.

In the letter, delivered by the Ecuadorian embassy in Washington, the countries said that the policy puts the migrants in danger of being exploited.

"This situation has generated a crisis affecting our countries," they added.