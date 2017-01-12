Panama suspends boat purchase

Trade Minister Augusto Arosemena announced that the government has suspended the $30 million purchase from the Colombian Navy of two patrol vessels.

Arosemena released the information during a breakfast with journalists held this morning in Panama City.

In October, the governments of Panama and Colombia announced an agreement in which Panama would purchase the vessels from Cotecmar.

"These will serve to strengthen security in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as humanitarian services," a joint statement said.

The suspension is due to the current trade differences between Panama and Colombia that are pending before the World Trade Organization since June 2013. Different actions of the Colombian authorities have extended the resolution of the case, and now the Panamanians are preparing arguments that could further lengthen the controversy.

On Nov. 2, 2016, the Colombian authorities issued two decrees with which it reconfigured the mixed tariff on imports of footwear and textiles, whose tariff scope began the dispute. With one of them, it complied with the two favorable rulings of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in favor of Panama. But the other generated new differences.

Colombia has until Jan. 22 to alter its policy to comply with international agreements.

If Colombia fails to agree to changes in customs controls, Panama may apply to the WTO for some kind of retaliatory measure or tariff compensation.