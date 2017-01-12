Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Colombia Reformas electorales Asamblea Nacional Coco del Mar Ministerio de Ambiente Guillermo Ferrufino CSS Panama Jazz Festival

Spanish version

Panama suspends boat purchase

Spanish version

Angel López Guía, Elisabel Marivit Fermín, Luis German Bellini

Temas:

Augusto Arosemena. Augusto Arosemena.
Augusto Arosemena. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Trade Minister Augusto Arosemena announced that the government has suspended the $30 million purchase from the Colombian Navy of two patrol vessels.

+ info

Arosemena released the information during a breakfast with journalists held this morning in Panama City.

In October, the governments of Panama and Colombia announced an agreement in which Panama would purchase the vessels from Cotecmar. 

"These will serve to strengthen security in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as humanitarian services," a joint statement said.

The suspension is due to the current trade differences between Panama and Colombia that are pending before the World Trade Organization since June 2013. Different actions of the Colombian authorities have extended the resolution of the case, and now the Panamanians are preparing arguments that could further lengthen the controversy.

On Nov. 2, 2016, the Colombian authorities issued two decrees with which it reconfigured the mixed tariff on imports of footwear and textiles, whose tariff scope began the dispute. With one of them, it complied with the two favorable rulings of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in favor of Panama. But the other generated new differences.

Colombia has until Jan. 22 to alter its policy to comply with international agreements.

If Colombia fails to agree to changes in customs controls, Panama may apply to the WTO for some kind of retaliatory measure or tariff compensation.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Deputies have been reluctant to discuss proposed electoral reforms. Deputies have been reluctant to discuss proposed electoral reforms.

Discussion of electoral reforms begins

Ángel Rondón (center) arrives for questioning in the Odebrecht case. Ángel Rondón (center) arrives for questioning in the Odebrecht case.

Odebrecht officials grilled in DR

Air Panama will begin flights to Cali. Air Panama will begin flights to Cali.

Flights to Colombia increase

Industrial loans have increased in the past year. Industrial loans have increased in the past year.

Banks register $2.4 billion in industrial loans

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

TASA DE INSCRIPCIÓN Aumenta el costo del registro único vehicular para autos nuevos y de segunda en Panamá

Funcionario de la ATTT. Funcionario de la ATTT.
Funcionario de la ATTT. Tomada de Twitter

Rosalía Simmons

La Autoridad del Transito y Transporte Terrestre (ATTT) anunció este jueves, 12 de enero, una serie de ajustes a la tasa de ...

SESIÓN PERMANENTE DE LA ASAMBLEA NACIONAL Discusión del proyecto de reformas electorales empezará el próximo lunes 16 de enero

La Asamblea Nacional se declaró en sesión permanente. La Asamblea Nacional se declaró en sesión permanente.
La Asamblea Nacional se declaró en sesión permanente. LA PRENSA/Aminta Bustamante

Aminta Bustamante

El próximo lunes 16 de enero de 2017 empezará la discusión, en segundo debate, del proyecto 292 de reformas al Código ...

Directiva hace el anuncio Chargers se mudan de San Diego a Los Ángeles

El Qualcomm Stadium en San Diego, era la sede de los Chargers. El Qualcomm Stadium en San Diego, era la sede de los Chargers.
El Qualcomm Stadium en San Diego, era la sede de los Chargers. AP/Archivo

AP | SAN DIEGO, Estados Unidos

Los Chargers de San Diego se mudarán a Los Ángeles, donde se sumarán a unos Rams que regresaron esta temporada al segundo ...

Destacados