Delta buys operations in Costa Rica

The Panamanian company Petróleos Delta announced today it has purchased gas stations of the French company Total in Costa Rica.

According to information disclosed by the company, this operation involves the acquisition of 19 service stations.

The exact amount of money paid by Petróleos Delta in this purchase was not specified.

"For Petróleos Delta, it is a great honor to have been selected by Total to carry out this transaction, reiterating once again our commitment to continue growing in the region," said Augusto Gerbaud, general manager of Petróleos Delta.

Petróleos Delta is a Panamanian company created in 1983 with the acquisition of Gulf Petroleum operations in Panama. It started its operation in Costa Rica in 2010 when it acquired the operations of Shell in Costa Rica and Panama. With this purchase it now has 52 service stations in Costa Rica and 186 in Panama.