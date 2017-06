Pope meets with Panama bishops

Panamanian bishops were received Thursday by Pope Francis in his private library in the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican.

The meeting lasted two hours, in which they spoke, among other topics, about preparations for the World Youth Day 2019 and corruption.

"The issue of corruption has been discussed as if it were something isolated within Panama, but he has told us that it is not a Panamanian issue, but one of the world," said Cardinal Jose Luis Lacunza.

Lacunza said that corruption "above all does harm to the poor."

"There is a lot to work, a lot to do, but that's the challenge," he said.

The delegation of the Episcopal Conference included Archbishop of Panama José Domingo Ulloa, as well as bishops Pablo Varela, Uriah Ashley, Rafael Valdivieso Miranda, Manuel Ochogavía Barahona, Edgardo Cedeño Muñoz, Audilio Aguilar Aguilar, Aníbal Saldaña Santamaría and Pedro Joaquín Hernández Cantarero.

The meeting with the pontiff was one which usually occurs every five years, but in the Panamanian case it was delayed by four years.

In practice they are designed so that the delegation of bishops can update the situation of the different dioceses of the country. The last visit of this type occurred in 2008 with Pope Benedict XVI.

In Lacunza's words it was a meeting "in a very relaxed, jocular atmosphere."