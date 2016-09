Pope declares Mother Teresa a saint

Pope Francis today official named Mother Teresa a saint today in a ceremony before thousands of people who gathered in St. Peter's Square and adjacent streets to follow the solemn ceremony.

On the facade of the Vatican hung a large tapestry with the face of the founder of the group Missionaries of Charity, which is active in more than 100 countries.

"We will continue calling her mother," said the pope to a large round of applause.

Among the official delegations present at the ceremony was First Lady Lorena Castillo de Varela.

During the homily, Francis said that Mother Teresa of Calcutta was "at the disposal of all through the reception and the defense of human life, both the un-born and the abandoned."

Llevemos en el corazón la sonrisa de Madre Teresa y entreguémosla a todos los que encontremos en nuestro camino. pic.twitter.com/CNDfUjyQso — Papa Francisco (@Pontifex_es) 4 de septiembre de 2016

Teresa received the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize. She died in 1997.