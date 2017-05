Parts of hisotric road in danger

Preliminary studies for the construction in the municipality of Ancón of a new Faculty of Medicine of the University of Panama, by the Ministry of Health and the University of Panama, show that the parking lots and part of the building will impact the Camino de Cruces.

+ info Spanish version

This was reported by Alexis Baúles, representative of the Colonial Route Foundation of Panama, who requested that measures be taken to protect the historic road.

The situation was confirmed by Javier Edward, director of Historical Heritage of the National Institute of Culture (INAC).

Edward indicated that in the recommendations of the environmental study, he will suggest permanent monitoring during the movement of earth.

At the moment, the Ministry of the Environment has not done evaluations of the subject, because the environmental impact study has not yet been presented.