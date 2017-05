More controls sought for discretionary spending

The Citizen's Alliance for Justice today requested more regulation in the use of discretionary funds assigned to the president.

"In 2004 discretionary spending was made public, but it seems that this was not enough and it is necessary to approve a regulation that avoids excesses, waste and abuse of these resources," the group said.

The group also asked non-profit organizations, educational centers and religious groups who receive money from the discretionary fund to publish details on their respective websites.

"It is unacceptable that organizations receive public funds but are not accountable for their use," the statement said.

Questions have arisen due to spending of the funds on medical expenses for political figures.

During the first quarter of this year, the Presidency of the Republic spent $3.7 million under this heading.