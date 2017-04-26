Banana contract approved

The plenary of the National Assembly approved yesterday in second debate, unanimously and without major inconveniences, a bill which guarantees the contract signed between the state and the company Banapiña de Panamá, S.A. - a subsidiary of Del Monte Fresh Products - to revive banana production in Barú, Chiriquí.

Acting Minister of the Presidency Salvador Sánchez, who came to the plenary to support and defend the project promoted by the government, explained that the contract includes a lease of 4,000 hectares owned by the state and 1,700 hectares of private land that will be leased to the state. This land, in turn, will be farmed by Banapiña.

He explained that the project also contemplates a development plan, not only in the task of planting and improving agricultural activities, but also in the reactivation of the irrigation system and any other work necessary to increase the banana activity with the technology currently available.

He explained that this contract has a term of 20 years and is renewable for an additional 20 years, and made the proviso that if the concessionaire meets the conditions of the contract, it is entitled to an automatic extension.

Under this agreement, the company commits itself to investing at least $100 million over a seven-year period. The project will create some 3,000 jobs.

Sánchez added that the company must pay the municipal taxes to the district of the Barú, guaranteeing local revenue of $312,000.

"This will be a valuable investment, not only in terms of money, but also in improving the quality of life of the beneficiaries of that investment," he said.

During the debate in the plenary session, Molirena Deputy Miguel Fanovich called for the project to be implemented as soon as possible and for the government to negotiate with a group of landowners in the Baru areas who were left out of the process.