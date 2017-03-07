Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

IMMIGRATION

Increase in Venezuelan migrants reported at Panama-Costa Rica border

Spanish version

Sandra Alicia Rivera,Especial para La Prensa | FRONTERA, Chiriquí

Venezuelans are stuck at the border unable to return to Panama.
Especial para La Prensa/Sandra Alicia Rivera

Between 77 and 150 Venezuelans are stranded in the Paso Canoas area between Panama and Costa Rica, waiting to enter the country.

Eduardo Gonzalez, a Venezuelan at the border, said he has spent 11 days in this area. He explained that, during that time, he has approached the National Migration Service (MMS) window more than three times to present his papers, but Panamanian authorities do not let him pass.

"This situation is already worrying us, because more Venezuelans are coming to the area and can not go to Panama, even though the money is running out, we do not know what to do and we can not go back," Gonzalez said.

He said that they have already been in Panama with relatives who are legal, "because the situation in Venezuela is unsustainable."

"We left because that is what the law says, after staying six months and re-entering as a tourist, but now we have encountered this problem," he added.

Gonzalez asked for clarification from the Panamanian authorities.

In this regard, Immigration officials have said that foreigners who go to Costa Rica to enter Panama again as a tourist will not be allowed in.

Mario Morales, a Panamanian who lives near the border, said that it appears as though another crisis is developing between Panama and Costa Rica. A similar situation arose when Costa Rica refused to allow Cubans headed to the United States to enter the country.

Chiriquí Governor Hugo Méndez said that persons won't be allowed to enter Panama whose papers are not in order.

Foreigners living in Panama often go to Costa Rica for a short time to allow them to continue living in Panama under tourist visas.

Deputies debate the second block of electoral reforms. Deputies debate the second block of electoral reforms.

Measure approved for electoral polls

Manuel A. Noriega. Manuel A. Noriega.

Noriega surgery to take four hours

Manuel Antonio Noriega. Manuel Antonio Noriega.

Noriega taken to Hospital Santo Tomás

The incident was reported in the Palmar River. The incident was reported in the Palmar River.

Two students die heading to class in Veraguas

Destacados