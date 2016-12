Odebrecht contract in Peru may be cancelled

A gas pipeline project in Peru by Brazil's Odebrecht will be canceled if the work was awarded through corrupt practices.

This was announced by Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who was interviewed by the financial daily Gestión, about the scandal surrounding that company after admitting a decade of payments of bribes in the region.

Last week, the Peruvian government and prosecutor's office reported that they will request information from the United States and Brazil on the $29 million in bribes that Odebrecht acknowledged paying Peruvian officials between 2005 and 2014.

Kuczynski said that "there is no doubt" that there is a risk that bribes will be connected to the pipeline project, which would mean it would be cancelled.

Odebrecht was the only bidder in the $5 billion project, awarded in 2014.

Last week, the Peruvian government also reported that the Canadian fund Brookfield is about to close the purchase of Odebrecht shares in that work.

"Odebrecht has to sell because banks will not lend the money for the project because of all the problems in Brazil," said Kuczynski, who expects the deal to be closed by mid-January if the project is not derailed before then.