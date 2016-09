Penonomé without water

In the last 48 hours the flooding of the Zarati River in Penonomé has affected the production at the water treatment plant.

The outage has affected 22,000 people since Sunday.

Staff of the water and sewer agency Idaan reported that the flooding has caused problems in water pumps at the plant.

Officials Monday were working at the plant to clear mud and debris from the intake valves.

Work had to be suspended this afternoon due to more heavy rains in the area.