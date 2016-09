Ballistics expert testifies in police shooting case

Ballistics experts testified Monday morning in the trial of police Lt. Alexander Rosales for shooting and killing two children at a roadblock in San Carlos.

Ishan Bhiku Ahir and Sureshbhai Twinkal Ahir were in a car with family members that was stopped by police on Oct. 23, 2013. Police had been told that a car with a similar description was carrying a large quantity of drugs, and the officer mistakenly opened fire on the vehicle. The driver accelerated when he saw the officers approaching with drawn weapons.

According to the ballistics report, at least five shots were fired at the vehicle, and the bullets that killed the children came from Rosales' gun.

Police officers Baldomiro Montenegro, Domingo Espitía, José Javier Rodríguez, George González, Jhonny Concepción and Edson González also face charges for allegedly alterating the scene of the crime.