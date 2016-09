Trial begins in death of Raúl Leis

The trial for the 2011 death of sociologist Raul Leis began at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the First Circuit Criminal Court with the testimony of three experts who led the defense of Dr. Miguel Wong Tang.

+ info Spanish version

They testified that the physician had no responsibility for the death, and the fault was in the hospital emergency room where the surgery took place.

The trial, which was attended by relatives and family of the doctor, seeks to determine if there was negligence in the death, which happened during cataract surgery.