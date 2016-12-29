Peru assigns more funds to Odebrecht case

The Peruvian Council of Ministers agreed yesterday to create a mechanism in the new state procurement law to prevent companies that are sanctioned for corruption from participating in new tenders.

In this regard, the president of the Peruvian Council of Ministers, Fernando Zavala, told the media that Brazilian company Odebrecht will not be able to participate in new tenders "provided there have been sanctions for acts of corruption."

Regarding the contracts that the Brazilian company has in Peru, Zavala indicated that the investigations will determine in which projects or tenders there were acts of corruption.

On the other hand, the government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski decided on Wednesday to allocate additional funds to the budget of the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor so that they can carry out an exhaustive investigation in the case.

The United States Department of Justice revealed on Dec. 21 that Odebrecht acknowledged that it paid bribes of $29 million to Peruvian state officials in exchange for contracts between 2005 and 2014.

The aforementioned years correspond to the governments of Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006), Alan García (2006-2011) and Ollanta Humala (2011-2016).

"As an executive, we have the absolute commitment to support and collaborate with all investigations," Zavala said.

Odebrecht acknowledged having paid $788 million in bribes in 10 countries in the region - including Panama - and two in Africa.

That confession is part of an agreement between prosecutors and lawyers of Odebrecht, endorsed Dec. 21 before the Court of the Eastern District of New York.